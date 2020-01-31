Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAPMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays cut shares of Saipem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

