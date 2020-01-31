Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $703,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,331,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,507,498.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.52 per share, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.56 per share, with a total value of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $45.56 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 22.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

