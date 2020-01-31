Safe Haven Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,709.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $3,709.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

