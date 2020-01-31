Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 9,590 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises 3.1% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $39,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masco by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,631 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masco by 1,372.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after acquiring an additional 955,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 862,066 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $30,500,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth $24,968,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.24.

Masco stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,290,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,293.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,872,415. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

