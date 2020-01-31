Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Mastercard by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,924,726 shares in the company, valued at $31,156,485,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.84. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

