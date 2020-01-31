Sadoff Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Corning comprises 2.4% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Corning worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,491. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

