Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 231,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $81.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

