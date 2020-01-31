S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces Earnings Results

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

STBA traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

STBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.