S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,942 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.39. 1,052,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day moving average of $292.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

