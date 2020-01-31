S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 4,329 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,259,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

