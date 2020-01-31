S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $72.72. 424,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,943. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

