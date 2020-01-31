S.A. Mason LLC Purchases New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Novartis by 330.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.50. 159,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

