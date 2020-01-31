S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.
EMR traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $71.79. 187,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,472. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.
In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
