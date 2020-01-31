S.A. Mason LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $71.79. 187,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,472. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

