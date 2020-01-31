S.A. Mason LLC Invests $429,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.18. 4,503,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

