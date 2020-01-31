S.A. Mason LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE BAC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 31,537,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,507,932. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $295.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.