S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 2,770 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.86. 2,079,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

