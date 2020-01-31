Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Intuit worth $119,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $357,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 65.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 53.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.77. 71,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,389. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $212.67 and a one year high of $295.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.03 and a 200 day moving average of $269.76.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.53.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total transaction of $58,618,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares in the company, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

