Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 247,607 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $219,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,319,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,936. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

