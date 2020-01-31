Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 112,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Cigna worth $162,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,498,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $227,426,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 712,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,170,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cigna by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 599,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,637,000 after buying an additional 179,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.01. 80,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.10. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

