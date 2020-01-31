Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $131,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,393,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,074. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

