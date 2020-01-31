Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 91,860 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $182,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.75. 1,764,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,175. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $187.01 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.28.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

