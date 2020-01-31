Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,905 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,871 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $105,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,097,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. 1,507,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,464 shares of company stock worth $19,376,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.