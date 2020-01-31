Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,368,033 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $464,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research firms have commented on C. UBS Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.63. 782,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098,694. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.