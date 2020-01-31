Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $111,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

In other news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.79.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

