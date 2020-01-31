Royal Caribbean Cruises’ (RCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.08. 2,015,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

