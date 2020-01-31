Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2020 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

NYSE RCL opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

