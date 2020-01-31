Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.74

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $104.74 and traded as high as $106.22. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at $105.78, with a volume of 4,922,083 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.75. The company has a market cap of $151.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.02, for a total value of C$804,384.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$628,546.08.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

