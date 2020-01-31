Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,367,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.15. 155,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

