Royal Bank of Canada Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $196.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

NYSE:AMP traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.31. The stock had a trading volume of 158,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,299. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $173.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

