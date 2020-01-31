Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rollins stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

