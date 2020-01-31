Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Rollins stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.
