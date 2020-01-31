Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

Rollins (NYSE:ROL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rollins by 2,219.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 9.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.