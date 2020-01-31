Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

