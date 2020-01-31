Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 225,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $5,006,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.84. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.