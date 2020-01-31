Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FEYE. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 2,029,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.53. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in FireEye by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FireEye by 6.9% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

