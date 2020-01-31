Robert W. Baird Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Neutral

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $62.97 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

