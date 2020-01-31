Robert W. Baird Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $115.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $108.50. 145,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,725. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,297 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,182 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.