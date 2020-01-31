Rise (RISE) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $213,288.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044863 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000688 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,883,507 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

