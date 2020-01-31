Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Rio2 stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,565. The company has a quick ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 27.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.43.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Fundamental Research set a C$0.93 price target on Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mackie set a C$1.00 price target on Rio2 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

