Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,150. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

