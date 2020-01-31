Richard Petrino Sells 3,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
AXP stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.22. 2,428,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
