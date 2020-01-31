Richard Petrino Sells 3,500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AXP stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.22. 2,428,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

