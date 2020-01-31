Rice Partnership LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,790,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.95. 14,030,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,329,344. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.