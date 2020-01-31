Rice Partnership LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.29.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.71, for a total value of $12,286,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,051,066.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,772,284. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $22.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $754.30. 7,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,471. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $629.68 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

