Rice Partnership LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

IEF traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $114.08. The company had a trading volume of 263,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,885. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.67.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

