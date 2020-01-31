Rice Partnership LLC Acquires 4,832 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 2.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. 279,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,044,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.