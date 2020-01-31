Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 8,669 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.45% of Rexnord worth $15,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexnord news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $149,335.56. Insiders sold a total of 194,937 shares of company stock worth $5,999,586 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXN. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,100. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $34.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

