Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 8,174 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Stoneridge worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stoneridge by 8,017.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,181,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,672 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Stoneridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 467,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,279,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRI. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

SRI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 233,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

