Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Virtusa by 9.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $570,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. 19,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $30,291,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock worth $1,984,853. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

