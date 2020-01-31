Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. 1,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,418. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.43. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $111.76.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lindsay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

