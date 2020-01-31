Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of AAR worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AAR by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,641. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.44 and a beta of 1.15.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $522,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,922.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

