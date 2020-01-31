Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.